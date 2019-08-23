OUACHITA PARISH, LA (08/23/19)–Directional Way Finding Signage will allow visitors to get to our attractions safely, easily and effortlessly. Attractions can make or break a vacation location. That’s why the Monroe/ West Monroe Visitors Bureau has decided to take on a signage project to make sure visitors find all the activities Ouachita Parish has to offer.



“We did research that showed it’s something that enhances and increases the satisfaction with a visitors experience with a town when they can find the locations very easily,” said Alana Cooper, President at Monroe-West Monroe Visitors Bureau.



Visitors won’t have to search online for hours for things to do, instead artsy, metal signs will be placed on streets and highways throughout the parish.

When they see a sign that interests them, they just have to follow the directions.



“They are not right on I-20, they are a little off the beaten path. So to get them securely there and get them in front of a cash register making more economic impact. That’s the whole overall goal,” said Cooper.



A lot of benefits come with these signs and tourism leaders are hoping a positive experience will result in a return visit.



“You don’t want somebody to come to town and want to go somewhere and not get there. That’s a negative experience,” said Ralph Calhoun, Executive Director at Biedenharn Museum.



This project is being paid by the visitors bureau, costing right at 1 million dollars. The bureau believes pouring this kind of money into the parish will help with city development.



“when you go to other towns , other cities, they already have this set up. I think we are catching up with something that’s needed to be done,” said Calhoun.



In addition, attraction owners are hoping the signs will remind locals of all the things in their backyard.



“Hopefully it will help local people realize how important tourism is in this area, we bring in a lot of money amongst the different museums we’ve got in town,” said Calhoun.

The visitors bureau says the signage project has been in the works for 3 years- however all the signs should be up by the end of this year.