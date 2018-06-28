Shreveport's Bishop Duca named as next bishop of Baton Rouge

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport bishop has been named as the next bishop of Baton Rouge.

Bishop Michael Gerard Duca held a news conference today regarding his new job title.

Bishop Duca says he got the call yesterday from Pope Francis' representative in the U.S. telling him that he has been named the next bishop of Baton Rouge.

Duca, who has been the bishop of Shreveport since 2008, will be replacing Bishop Robert Muench who is retiring.

Bishop Duca is scheduled to be installed as the sixth bishop of Baton Rouge on August 24th at the St. Joseph Cathedral.

He says it could be some time before his replacement is named for the Diocese of Shreveport.