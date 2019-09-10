Shreveport police seek public’s help in finding missing teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (9/10/19) Shreveport police are asking for help from the public in finding a 15-year-old girl reported missing more than two weeks ago.

According to SPD, 15-year-old Isabella Wieland was reported missing on August 24. She was last seen near 6600 Youree Drive, wearing a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans, and pink sandals. According to the missing persons information released by police, Wieland’s address is in Jacksonville, Florida. It’s not clear whether Wieland moved to the Shreveport area or if she was visiting the area when she went missing. Police say her family is deeply concerned about her whereaboouts.

She was last week wearing a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans, and pink sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 673-7300.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.