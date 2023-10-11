SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A retired Shreveport Police canine has died after a short yet severe illness.

SPD K9 Cairo has died after a brief medical retirement. Image by SPD.

Cairo began training as a Shreveport police officer on Mar. 27, 2017, and he served the city for more than five years before being forced into medical retirement after a shoulder injury.

He was a decorated member of the police department and played a critical role in arresting suspects who attempted to evade police.

According to SPD officials, Cairo was put to rest yesterday evening following a short battle with severe illness.

Family and friends surrounded Cairo as he passed.

SPD thanks the University Veterinary Hospital for their unwavering support of Cairo and the SPD K9 team.

The K9 team also asks to be kept in your thoughts and prayers.

K9s joined the Shreveport police force in 1987 after patrolman Richard James Davidson was killed while apprehending a suspect. Davidson was 23 years old.