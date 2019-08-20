Shreveport police looking for teen runaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (8/20/19) Shreveport police are looking for a 15-year-old girl reported as a runaway by family.

Amyia is an African-American female, 5’0″ tall weighing 120 pounds, brown eyes, black hair with a red-tinted ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a peach spaghetti strapped shirt, black shorts, and Nike tennis shoes in the 6100 block of Fairfield Ave.

If you know anything about her whereabouts contact Detective Karam at 318-673-7020.

