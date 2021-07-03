Shreveport man injured, another in custody after Shooting in Allendale

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTVE/KARD) – After an afternoon shooting took place in the Allendale neighborhood of Shreveport, one man is fighting for his life and another is in custody.

Saturday afternoon, just after 3:30 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred on the 1600 block of Garden Street.

When arriving on scene, authorities found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

According to the report, the victim was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health in serious condition, and police interviewed witnesses at the scene.

The authorities say witnesses said some men were gathered in an empty lot when an argument took place and one of the men pulled out a gun and fired at the victim. The shooter left the scene before the police arrived.

Witnesses were able to recognize the suspect, and police went to the home of the suspect and took him into custody.

The victim nor the suspect has been identified at this time.