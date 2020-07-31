Shreveport man arrested on multiple counts of possession and distribution of child porn

Shreveport, La. (07/31/20)— On 07/30/20, Troopers from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) arrested 53-year-old Daniel R. Bissell of Shreveport.

Bissell was arrested and charged with distribution of pornography involving juveniles (six counts) and with possession of pornography involving juveniles (50 counts).

In March 2020, LSP SVU began an investigation into the downloading and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

During the investigation, Bissell was identified as a suspect.

On July 30, 2020 LSP SVU, with the assistance of several other local agencies, executed a search warrant at Bissell’s residence.

During the interview, Bissell admitted to sharing and possessing child sexual abuse material. He estimated that he possessed approximately 5,000 files.

He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center and no bond has been set.

