BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the early morning hours of Saturday, June 12 , Bossier City Police Officers arrested 25 year old Shreveport man Harper Craig on multiple charges.

According to the arrest report, Craig was arrested on charges of First Degree Rape of a victim under 13 years of age, Crime against nature, and Indecent behavior with juveniles.

Limited information is currently available, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Craig’s bond was set at $350,00.