Shreveport hospital shooting suspect stops in Monroe before getting caught

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Police say 41-year- old Taniel Cole entered Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport St. Mary Medical Center around 5:30 this morning. Cole then shot someone in the leg and left the building on foot. Police say Cole carjacked a vehicle in Shreveport with a woman inside where he forced her to stay inside the car as they drove to Monroe.

In Monroe, the woman managed to escape and Cole switched cars at Car Town around 9:30 am. At Car Town, he took the vehicle and continued driving East towards Alabama where he was captured by Mississippi police near the Alabama state line in Meridian. The victim cole shot in the leg at the hospital is expected to survive and the woman he drove with to Monroe has no injuries.

