Shreveport gun range offers safety training following mass shootings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/ KMSS) – (8/12/19) In the aftermath of the deadly shooting in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, the conversation about gun control has reignited. One Shreveport gun range talks about firearm safety.

Several men stand side by side, firing off several rounds of ammunition into a single target.

“The best thing you can do is show everyone else you’re a responsible gun owner,” said Dominick Castellana, student.

Dominick Castellana removes his gun from his holster and begins shooting.”It’s something I need to train for my job,” said Castellana.

Castellana is a military police soldier in the army reserve and soon to be Bossier Sheriff’s Deputy. He says training is important.

“It’s life and death, so If I can train sort of to be the Bruce Lee of firearms. I will,” said Castellana.

Castellana is one of few men in the advanced handgun class at the Red River Range in Shreveport.

The instructor says after a series of mass shootings in recent years it’s important to uphold the second amendment.

“I hope it’s been a wake-up call that people are responsible for their safety,” said Don Hugley, Chief Instructor.

Adding guns are a tool that can be used for sportsman activities, hunting, and self-defense.

“It’s a way for people to know how to defend themselves if they feel as if their lives are threatened,” said Hugley.

Red River Gun Range offers training for beginners and kids.

