Shreveport-Bossier first ever Q-Prom
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) - (5/28/19) If you've ever wanted a second chance to get prom right, this is your shot. A summer event aimed at adults and designed in celebration of Pride Month.
Shreveport Q-Prom will have everything you expect from a prom, including a theme (Glitz and Grunge), live music, decorations, lights, punch, hors d'oeuvres, a disco ball, a professional photographer with a themed backdrop, and more.
Q-Prom is not only open to members of the LGBTQ community. Couples, groups, and individuals of all orientations, queer or traditional, are not only welcome but openly invited to experience this event together as a community.
Q-Prom will take place Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Artspace Shreveport. Everyone is welcome at Q-Prom. Individual tickets are on sale now for $20 each at shreveportqprom.com
