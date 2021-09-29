Shots fired case leads Mangham Police Department to seek help from the public

MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Mangham Police Department is asking the public for help in a shots fired case they are investigating.

According to Crime Stoppers Of North Delta‘s Facebook page, the Mangham Police Department responded to a shots fired call on September 25, 2021, at around 11:45 p.m. on Tibbs Street. Officers say they found that a subject shot towards a crowd of about 50 people in front of a home when they arrived on scene.

Officers say no one was hit by the shots, but they did find a car that had been hit by the bullets. Police are asking that if you or someone you know has any information that could help them solve this case to contact Chief Perry Fleming at the Mangham Police Department at 318-248-3100 or 318-334-2466. Also you can contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274).

