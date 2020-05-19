Shoppers flock to local stores for first Monday of Phase 1, Some still cope with the impact of Covid-19

WEST MONROE, La. (05/18/2020) — The doors are open to many stores across the area.



“It was fun trying to get stuff done at home, be productive, but it’s summertime everyone wants to get out of their house.” Nila Kirkley, West Monroe Resident

“Being able to stand outside in the sun and not feel like you might get sick or be causing issues to someone whose immune compromised is great.” Kolby Patrick, 2020 Graduate

While many people say, they’re happy just to get out, for some, it’s back to the drawing board as they figure out what’s next.

“Right now, the whole toss-up if school will be virtual in the next year and how they’re going to be handling that, we haven’t had the chance to get with the schools,” said 2020 Graduate Kolby Patrick.

Walking across the stage is delayed and finding a teaching job has also been made harder for Patrick as everything is online.

“It’s just a lot different than shaking a principal’s hand and explaining, hey my name is Kolby Patrick, I’d like to apply for your school,” he said.

So for now, he’s doing what he can.

For many shoppers though, the reopening is welcomed as long as it’s done safely.

“I do totally understand, businesses need income, they need revenue. For someone who works for a small business, we get it. I really hope we can still be cautious and careful and keep things running,” said West Monroe resident Nila Kirkley.

Pecanland Mall will be opening back up May 19th from 11 a.m. Until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12p.m. Until 6 p.m. on Sunday.