Shoplifter makes off with $500 worth of luxury items from small town boutique

JONESBORO, LA (12/11/19)– While shopping will get you into the Christmas spirit, shoplifting will get you in trouble. Words that come to mind during the Christmas holiday are giving, love, and selflessness. However, just like the Grinch stole Christmas…shoplifters have done the same for Jonesboro boutique, Sunrise & Co.



“I mean we’re just hardworking and trying to make a living just like everybody else,” said Olivia Holland, Co-owner of Sunrise & Co.



An authentic, one of a kind, Louis Vuitton wallet was stolen right under their noses.



“It was this size and it was literally taken off right here behind the cash register. So, it had to be when we walked away to help another customer and someone just slipped in over here,” said Holland.



In addition to the wallet, a Louis Vuitton keychain, hat, cardholder, and bracelet were also swiped. All the items costing over 500 dollars.



“You kind of feel violated, you hope it’s someone you don’t know because we know a lot of people in town. It’s frustrating…upsetting,” said Theresa Huckaby, Co-owner of Sunrise & Co.



The owners say Sunrise boutique’s purpose was to provide a wide range of items to the community and surrounding towns.



“We are trying to provide nice items for our customers so you don’t have to go out of town to shop,” said Huckaby.



In addition, giving back to the community is what they do and love. Selling Louis Vuitton items at discounted prices and sometimes even free.



“We do trust our customers and everything. We thought they would have more respect for us,” said Holland.



The owner says they offer payment plans, hold on items for weeks at a time, and even put things on a ticket to pay at a later date.



“I’m sorry you felt like you had to steal from us. We could have given you a discount if you wanted to buy something or if you really needed something. I hate that you felt the need you had to take it,” said Huckaby.

Theresa and Olivia told us that police will be looking on social media and online marketplaces for the items that have been stolen. In addition, they ask if you receive the Louis Vuitton wallet as a gift, to call the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office.