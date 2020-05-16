Shootout leaves US marshal hurt, murder suspect dead

OXFORD, Miss. (05-15-2020) — Officials say a suspect in an Arkansas slaying was fatally shot by authorities during a shootout in which a U.S. marshal was wounded.

Thirty-three-year-old Hunter Carlstrom was shot and killed by authorities Friday in Oxford, Mississippi.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said marshals tried to pull over Carlstrom but he fled and later jumped out of the car and shot at officers, hitting a marshal twice. Authorities returned fire and Carlstrom was later pronounced dead.

The wounded marshal was expected to recover. Carlstrom’s wife was taken into custody.

Carlstrom was wanted in Arkansas for the May 7 killing of 61-year-old James Sarotelli.

