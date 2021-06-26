Update: Shooting occurred in Farmerville on Railroad Street and Rabun Road

Update: 3:52pm — Farmerville Police have released more information regarding the altercation. Police say that 21-year-old Chandler Jackson got into an argument with an unnamed victim in Marion and then followed the victim to Farmerville, blocking their car in the roadway. Police say Jackson pulled out a gun and fired 20 rounds into the victim’s vehicle.

Jackson was later apprehended in Marion shortly after midnight and arrested on 3 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Illegal Use of Weapons, Aggravated Criminal Damaged to Propery, and Stalking.

The victim was located safe and was not injured.

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department are currently investigating a shooting that has occurred in the area of Railroad Street and Rabun Road.

According to the Farmerville Police Department, traffic will be detoured from the area for now.

More details of the incident will be updated as they become available.