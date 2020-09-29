Monroe Shooting in a busy neighborhood still under investigation

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — A shooting in Monroe on Long Drive tonight. Police have not released details about the shooting. We’re told it may involve a juvenile, but there is no other information.

Police were seen walking around the area looking through cars and the grass with flashlights making sure they cover the grounds as much as they can to figure out what’s going on.

Neighbors tell us there’s been a lot of shootings throughout the past few weeks and even months and they say it’s pretty common time seeing all these police cars here.

As information becomes available to us, we will update this article with details.