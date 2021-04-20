UPDATE: Arrest made in February shooting that left one man dead

Teddrick Jones

Courtesy: Monroe Police Department

UPDATE: MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police say they have made arrest in a murder case they have been investigating since February.

According to police, they arrested Teddrick Jones in connection to the February 26, 2021 murder of Reginald Copning.

Police say they found Jones in a hotel on Desiard Street on April 20, 2021 just before 10:00 a.m. Investigators say Jones has a lengthey arrest record and many other convictions that include Simple Burglary, Escape, Possession of CDS-II, Resisting by Force, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Detectives say they booked Jones into Ouachita Correctional Center as the suspect in the shooting and obtained warrants for 2nd Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a convicted Felon.

MONROE, LA- Shortly before 11p.m.on February 26th, 2021, Monroe Police responded to a shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of South 8th street.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Reginald Copning with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives with Monroe Police are currently following leads and assessing the case.

