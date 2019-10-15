Shirts for a cause: Raising money to bring ducks to veterans’ home

(10/15/19) WEST MONROE – Arklamiss native Morgan Crowell, is selling “Operation Duck” t- shirts in an effort to bring ducks back to the bayou for the veterans of the Northeast Louisiana Veteran’s Home.

Last month we told you about the vets living at the NELA veteran’s home on HWY 165 wanting the ducks to return after all their furry friends fell victim to alligators in the bayou.

Crowell is donating a portion of the proceeds to the veteran’s home to help make this dream a reality for the veterans and to help pay for the upkeep of the animals once they make their return.

Click here to purchase a t shirt.