Sheriff’s Office: Unrestrained three-year-old child injured in crash, father arrested

MONROE, La. — (9/12/19) A Monroe man has been arrested after fleeing the scene of an accident where his unrestrained child was injured due to hitting his head on the windshield.

Ouachita Parish deputies investigating an accident on Morton Street discovered the arrestee, later identified as 36-year-old Derrick Dewayne Anderson, had fled the accident prior to deputies’ arrival. There was obvious damage to the interior of the windshield from what appeared to be the result of the passenger hitting their head during the crash.

The sheriff’s office was soon contacted by Conway Hospital stating a

three-year-old was just admitted with head injuries consistent with the accident.

At Conway Hospital, authorities learned that Anderson went back home after the accident. The child’s grandmother was contacted and took the young child to the emergency room.

Per the report, a large area of the child’s forehead was bloodied and multiple pieces of glass were still inside the injury and scattered in his hair.

Deputies later located Anderson at his home where he attempted to flee through the back door. A brief struggle ensued before he was taken into custody.

Anderson admitted to driving the vehicle. He said he ran because he had been smoking marijuana and was scared.

A check with OPSO Headquarters revealed he had no valid driver’s license.

He was transported to Ouachita Correctional Center where he was charged with First Degree Vehicular Negligent Injuring, Resisting an Officer, Failure to Report Accident, Child Passenger Restraint System, Careless Operation and Driver must be Licensed.

His bond was set at $10,550.