Sheriff’s Office: Monroe man attempts to flee traffic stop, drags deputy down the road

MONROE, La. – (6/23/19) A traffic stop by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies goes awry when a driver decides to drive quickly away and drags one deputy down the road.

Deputies stopped a Kia Optima traveling on Old Sterlington Road when it crossed the white fog line several times in a short distance with both passenger side front and rear tires.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop at which time deputies made contact with the arrestee, 26-year-old Degarrius Glover, on the driver side and another deputy made contact with the arrestee on the passenger side. Deputies said Glover began breathing rapidly and continued to ask “is there a problem?”

When Glover was asked by deputies to provide a driver’s license and the vehicle’s paperwork, he then placed the vehicle in drive and accelerated quickly.

Due to standing on the driver’s side of the vehicle, one of the deputies was struck by the driver’s side B pillar of the vehicle and knocked away from the vehicle. The deputy on the passenger side of the vehicle became trapped between the passenger side A and B pillars, causing him to be dragged by the vehicle in a short distance down the road before being knocked to the shoulder of the roadway.

The police report said a vehicle pursuit then ensued with emergency lights and sirens activated. Glover’s vehicle failed to obey numerous red lights, forcing other vehicles off the roadway as he traveled southbound on Highway 165 and Ruffin Street.

Once stopped Glover refused to exit the vehicle and had to be physically removed. Glover continued to actively resist as deputies attempted to secure him in handcuffs. After a brief struggle, the arrestee was secured in handcuffs.

Glover refused to identify himself or make any statements to authorities. A computer check showed the arrestee to have a suspended driver’s license.

Glover was transported to Ouachita Correctional Center.

He was charged with Careless Operation, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Resisting an Officer, Flight from an Officer/Aggravated Flight, and two counts of Aggravated Battery.

His bond was set at $1,000.

