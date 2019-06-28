Sheriff’s Office: 3-year-old child mauled by dogs in critical condition

UNION PARISH, La. – (6/28/19) A 3-year-old West Sterlington child was airlifted Friday afternoon to Ochsner-LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport in critical condition after being attacked by neighborhood dogs, Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said.

The child was identified as Walter James Fuller Jr. of 161 Walker Rd., Sterlington.

Sheriff’s investigators reported that the mother of the child had been taking a nap and when she awakened, she discovered the child was not in the house along with two other children, ages 5 and 6.

The 3-year-old was found next to a shed in the yard with his clothes ripped from his body and numerous injuries, Gates said.

Gates said it is believed that three neighborhood dogs, two pit bull mix and one Shepherd mix, may have been responsible for the attack.

Gates said Child Protective Services were notified and that the investigation is continuing.

Pafford Emergency Medical Services transported the child to Shreveport.

UNION PARISH, La. – (6/28/19) Union Parish Sheriff’s Office said a 3-year-old child has been airlifted to Shreveport for medical attention after possibly being mauled by dogs.

The incident happened in west Sterlington on Walker Road off Hwy 2.

A woman told authorities that she and her child were taking a nap when the child woke up before her and walked out of the home while she was still asleep.

The mother found her child by a shed “torn up.”

Deputies said the child was in “rough shape.”

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.