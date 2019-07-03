Sheriff’s Office asks public’s help identifying vehicle burglars

LINCOLN PARISH, La. – (7/3/19) The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office says over the last month, several vehicles have been burglarized in residential areas west of Ruston during late night and early morning hours.

Most of the vehicles were parked at residences in Tech Farm Road, Cypress Springs and LA Highway 818.

Authorities are attempting to identify the individuals shown in surveillance images.









If you recognize these suspects or if you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)251-5111 or Ruston/Lincoln Crimestoppers at (318) 255-1111. You can also submit a tip online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com. Callers remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest.

The sheriff’s office reminds the public to avoid leaving valuables in your vehicles and make sure vehicles are locked when they are left unattended.

