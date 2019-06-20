Sheriff's Office: West Monroe man hits woman with hammer during altercation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of OPSO

WEST MONROE, La. - (6/19/19) A West Monroe man faces one count of domestic abuse battery after hitting a woman with a hammer during an altercation.

The victim told Ouachita Parish Sheriff's deputies that during a verbal altercation over the arrestee videotaping their discussion, he hit her on the thigh and again on the right elbow with a hammer.

The arrestee, identified as 62-year-old Orville Moore, said the victim grabbed for his phone and after a short tussle, he grabbed the hammer from the TV stand and hit her on the leg and arm.

Deputies observed a bruise on the victim's right elbow and a mark on her left thigh consistent with the head of a hammer.

Moore was placed in handcuffs and transported to Ouachita Correctional Center without incident where he was charged with Domestic Abuse Battery.

