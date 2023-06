MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Sheriff Mike Tubbs of the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office was inducted into the Louisiana Criminal Justice Hall of Fame on Friday, June 2, 2023. He was honored at the ribbon cutting located at the Angola Penitentiary Museum.

Photo courtesy of the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office

