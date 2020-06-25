Sheriff Jay Russell was sworn in for his third term as Ouachita Parish Sheriff

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (Press Release) – Sheriff Jay Russell was sworn in by Judge Sharon Marchman on Wednesday, June 14, 2020 to begin his third term as Ouachita Parish Sheriff.

Sheriff Russell issued the following statement:

“As we begin our new term, I would like to thank of the Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office for their hard work and dedication to serving the residents of Ouachita Parish. Without your efforts, our success would not be possible.”

“I also wish to thank the people of Ouachita Parish for their support and allowing us the opportunity to continue serving you as your Sheriff’s Office. We are very blessed to have your support. We pledge to continue the best service and protection possible, promoting an environment of cooperation and trust between the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and the community.”

Please continue to keep the OPSO Deputies and their families in your prayers as we continue to work for a greater quality of life for all of us.