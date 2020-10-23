Sheridan teacher arrested, accused of possessing computer child pornography involving a Union County teen

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A teacher in the Sheridan School District is facing charges of computer child pornography involving a Union County teen.

David Brent Miller, 38, is facing charges of Computer Child Pornography and Pandering or Possessing Visual or Print Medium Depicting Sexually Explicit Conduct Involving a Child.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation division with the assistance from the Arkansas Attorney General’s office obtained a warrant for Miller’s arrest.

He was arrested at his residence on October 22 without incident.

Miller has appeared before Union County District Court Judge where his bond was set at $150,000.00 cash or corporate surety. This is an ongoing investigation.