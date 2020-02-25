Shelling Elementary missing $30K, according to audit

MONROE, La. — A recent audit for the Monroe City School Board has revealed that $30,000 is missing from the Roy N. Shelling Elementary School student activity fund.

According to our content partners at The News-Star, the $30,000 was taken over the course of two years and multiple people had access to the place that the money was stored on campus.

Carr, Riggs & Ingram LLC, the firm who handled the audit, stated that the issue was turned over to law enforcement but it is unknown if any charges have been filed.

To read the full article, click here.

