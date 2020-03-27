Sharing positivity after one business owner’s embroidery tour around the U.S. gets canceled

RUSTON, La (03/27/20) — Coronavirus has shut down many local businesses and shops but also stopped business for those who take their work around the United States.

Originally from South Africa, Zandra Shaw came to the U.S. to tour around different fabric and sewing shops, sharing her tips and tricks for embroidery. “We transform it into embroidery wonderworld because I want people to be inspired about machine embroidery,” said Zandra Shaw, EmbroiderShoppe.

In 2017, she toured the U.S. sharing her unique embroidery designs and toured again in early 2020. “We started in Ruston, Louisiana at the fabric shop. Great place to start. And then we went to Shreveport, St. Louis. From St. Louis we went to Austin, Texas,” said Shaw.

For weeks, the tour was going as planned. “And then we went to Reno and all of a sudden it stopped, while we were still at the show we got the phone calls that said they all had to close the next day,” said Shaw.

From Reno, she traveled back to Ruston where she focuses on being positive in a situation that’s heartbreaking. “I try to see how can I make a change, how can I make a difference,” said Shaw.

To make that difference, Shaw created embroidery and craft projects to help keep people occupied while at home. “And little projects that people can spread awareness and also thank you and appreciation gifts for doctors and nurses,” said Shaw.

And even though Shaw won’t be traveling any time soon, she looks forward to the future when she gets to share her talent with others in person once again. “We absolutely as soon as possible get back to work and go on where we left off, but until then we try to keep it open on the website do as many videos as we can and also work on new projects,” said Shaw.

To find free tutorials and tips, the link to the EmbroiderShoppe website is here and Facebook is here.