SFD Fire Captain injured after truck crashes into electric pole

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After a crash in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood, a firefighter was injured and the electricity has been knocked out for some residents.

According to the report, authorities received a call around 8:10 p.m. about a crash on Morrow Street.

After arriving at the scene, authorities learned that a fire struck a utility pole. The fire captain was freed from the truck and taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries.

More information will be updated as it becomes available.

