Sewer leak causes parts of Standifer Street to be temporarily closed

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The City of Monroe is replacing and existing trunk line from Lee Avenue to Standifer Street.

According to a press release, soil bores were done in preparation for laying the trunk line, but one of the soil bores penetrated the force main; causing a sewer leak.

The City of Monroe says, in order to control the leak, the Standifer Sewer Pump Station has been shut down. Repairs to the force main will begin on Tuesday, May 25. All affected areas by the sewer leak have been disinfected and washed to protect public health.

Standifer Street between South Grand and Lee Avenue will be closed until further notice for emergency sewer repairs. Traffic can detour on Mouton or Benton Streets.

The sewer leak has also been reported to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.