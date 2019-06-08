Seven tornadoes confirmed in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas

BATON ROUGE, LA (NBC LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) – (6/8/19) Aside from the nine inches of rain that fell on Thursday, there have been several confirmed tornadoes that wreaked havoc in the capital city and surrounding areas.

The first confirmed tornado was an EF-1 tornado that touched down in Baton Rouge. The tornado touched down just west of Bluebonnet Blvd. near a warehouse of Anselmo Lane. The tornado damaged the warehouse with a few broken windows, damaged awnings, the roof, and rolled an empty semi. The tornado continued towards the Baton Rouge General Hospital where it flipped a car and turned another car place it on the roof of another car.

The next was an EF-1 tornado that maximum speeds of 105 mph in Prairieville. The NWS reported trees down on homes and wires off of Highway 44.

A second tornado was confirmed in Prairieville, La. At EF-1 trees were downed on several homes with some homes being heavily damaged and destroyed. The tornado began around Sycamore Ave and tracked northeast and ended just north os LA 933. The most significant damage was along Beech Street and Chris Road. The path length was 1.7 miles and the path width about 50 yards.

An EF-1 tornado with a width of 75 yards was reported in Convent, La. Law enforcement reported a tornado 6 miles north of Convent that produced downed trees and power lines.

The NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Livingston Parish. The tornado touched down just southwest of Colyell and tracked northeast along South Satsuma Road, just north of Taylor Road. Primary damage was downed or uprooted trees and snapped large branches. There were even downed power lines. The path length was 1.56 miles and the damage path was approximately 75 yards with a maximum wind speed of 95 mph.

An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Sorrento which is in Ascension Parish. The damage was found near the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 61. Peak wind speeds reached 115 mph. Path length was 1.6 miles. The path width was 50 yards. The tornado touched down at the Exxon chemical plant and injured 5 people and lifted an office trailer, snapping the metal tie downs and moved it 50 feet away. The roof and walls of the building were removed. It continued northeast for 1.5 miles and lifted near New River.

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed south of Killian at the intersection of Cook Road and Austin St. in Livingston Parish, The path length was 0.60 miles. Path width was 50 yards. Trees were snapped and uprooted.

