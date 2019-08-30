Seven locations tested positive for West Nile virus in Ouachita Parish

MONROE, La. — (8/30/19) The Department of Health and Hospitals have reported that seven mosquito pools in seven locations tested positive for West Nile virus (WNv) in Ouachita Parish.

The mosquito pools were collected on August 22, 2019. The positive mosquito pools are located in the following areas:

Monroe

Near Hwy 165 and Ferrand

Garden District

Near the intersection of I-20 and Orange Street

Between the Ouachita River and South Grand

West Monroe

Near the intersection of Warren Drive and Cypress Street

Northeastern Ouachita Parish

Near Davis Street in Sterlington and near Frenchman’s Bend Subdivision

All affected areas will be treated by air on Tuesday, September 3 and Thursday, September 5.