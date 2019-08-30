Seven locations tested positive for West Nile virus in Ouachita Parish

MONROE, La. — (8/30/19) The Department of Health and Hospitals have reported that seven mosquito pools in seven locations tested positive for West Nile virus (WNv) in Ouachita Parish.
The mosquito pools were collected on August 22, 2019. The positive mosquito pools are located in the following areas:
Monroe
- Near Hwy 165 and Ferrand
- Garden District
- Near the intersection of I-20 and Orange Street
- Between the Ouachita River and South Grand
West Monroe
- Near the intersection of Warren Drive and Cypress Street
Northeastern Ouachita Parish
- Near Davis Street in Sterlington and near Frenchman’s Bend Subdivision
All affected areas will be treated by air on Tuesday, September 3 and Thursday, September 5.