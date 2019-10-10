SERIAL KILLER: What police are doing to identify Samuel Little’s Monroe victim

MONROE, LA (10/09/19)–The nation is in shock as a serial killer has confessed to 93 murders across the united states, but for locals, it hits home. It’s been discovered one of his victims could be from Monroe.



The Zodiac Killer, Ted Bundy, Jack the Ripper, are all names that may come to mind when you think of a serial killer. However, the FBI has named Samuel little the most prolific serial killer in US history. Little has confessed to 93 murders across america from 1970 to 2005, so far 50 have been confirmed. He claims that one of those victims is from our own backyard.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says, “Samuel Little has stated he killed a black female prostitute in Monroe.”



“We are trying to determine at this time who that female was that was murdered during this time frame, ” said Don Bartley, Monroe Police Department Asst. Chief.



Little says he killed the 24 year old between 1987 and the early 1990’s



“We have narrowed the time frame down to the early 90’s, but we are not sure on the exact date or month at this time,” said Bartley.



When this news broke, it left some Monroe residents in shock that this could happen here.



“It’s crazy that he can just come and commit a murder and then just leave and nobody ever know he was even here. So it’s scary,” said Amanda Averitte, Monroe Resident.



The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe Police Department are currently looking through records from that time period. As of now the sheriff’s office says they have not found any evidence that line up with Samuel Little’s statement.



Little claims he killed four women in the state, the Monroe victim was his last in Louisiana .



“I would know that they would want to know what happened to their loved one and we want to give them that resolution,” said Bartley.

“I hope he can give this family some closure and tell them where she is,” said Averitte.



Little was arrested in 2012 and has been sentenced to three consecutive life terms. Monroe PD and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says that if anyone knows information on identifying the victim, to contact their offices.