September is National Suicide Prevention month: here’s everything you need to know

MONROE, La (9/26/19) — In the United States, every 11 minutes, someone dies by suicide.

Kids and young adults age 10 to 33, suicide is the number two cause of death. It’s an important topic to discuss and know more information on the resources available.

Learning about prevention is important when dealing with youth and those who experience suicidal thoughts.

“Communication is the most important thing.There is always somebody out there that can help them. These feelings are okay, but we want to get you some help,” said Jan Daniels, Youth Development Coordinator at the Children’s Coalition.

Suicide often occurs when stress and health issues create an experience of hopelessness.

If a person talks about feeling trapped and isolates from family or friends, they may be experiencing suicidal thoughts and it’s important to communicate with them.

“The most important thing they can do is have that conversation with the person. Ask them how they’re feeling and what their feelings are. If they are having suicidal thoughts that you get the right help and that you seek a professional,” said Daniels.

If someone you know is thinking about suicide, assume you are the only one who will reach out.

Talk to them in private Listen to their story Tell them you care about them Ask directly if they are thinking about suicide Encourage them to seek treatment or contact their doctor

The suicide prevention lifeline says to call 1-800-273-8255 or text talk to 741-741 for help if you or someone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts.