September 11 events happening in the Monroe/West Monroe area

Monroe/West Monroe (KTVE/KARD) (09/11/20)— September 11 is known as Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance. On this day, Americans are called to volunteer in their local communities in tribute to the individuals who were lost and injured in the 9/11 attacks in 2001, first responders, and the many who defend our nation.

The following is a list of events and notices happening in our area today.

Monroe:

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis, members of the Monroe City Council, Fire Chief Terry Williams, and Interim Police Chief Eugene Ellis announce the 18th Annual 9/11 Ceremony.

Please join us as we honor the lives of those who perished on September 11, 2001. Guest Speaker will be Senior Trooper Andy Stephenson with the Louisiana State Police.

The ceremony will take place at the City of Monroe Public Safety Center located at 1810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and will begin at 8:46 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020. The public is invited to attend.

For more information, please contact Monroe Fire Department’s Public Information Officer Chief Antonio Smith at (318) 329-2573 (Office) or (318) 307-4603 (Mobile).

Also in Monroe:

There is a veteran building a 26-foot tall replica of the twin towers at The Hub Music Hall. The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the public invited to attend.

West Monroe:

The City of West Monroe is encouraging the public to take part in a National Day of Service.

Various service projects will be available within the City of West Monroe for groups or individuals who would like to volunteer.

Those interested in volunteering on September 11 should contact the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at (318) 396-2600 or mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.

