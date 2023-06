Photo courtesy of the East Carroll Parish School District

EAST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 22, 2023, Senator Katrina Jackson of district 34, visits the East Carroll Parish School District to donate $13,500 towards a youth mentorship program.

Following this donation, additional awards were given to Calvin Thompson III, valedictorian of General Trass High School class of 2023, Superintendent Meagan Brown and Board President Jackie Folks.