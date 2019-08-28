Senator Cassidy Visits Monroe to Discuss Health Care

MONROE, La — Senator Cassidy spoke to seniors at Vantage Health in Downtown Monroe this morning. He talked about lowering drug costs and ending surprise medical bills.

The senator shared his concern for the rise of health care costs for Louisianans. He also praised Vantage Health and said they are competitive in the market. Cassidy discussed his concern to end surprise medical bills.

“So it’s the patient taken out of the middle. The hospital and physicians will be paid a certain amount by the insurance company and if they don’t like that certain amount they can appeal it at a later date,” said Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy.

Senator Cassidy also answered questions from the audience and said as a doctor, he loves to take care of the community.