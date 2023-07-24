RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, July 24, 2023, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced he has secured $71,440,000.00 for Louisiana in the annual appropriations bills for fiscal year 2024. According to officials, the City of Ruston received approximately $4,800,000 for utility construction upgrades.
The bills will likely be part of a year-end funding package and will receive a Senate vote soon.
Whether you live in Ruston, Lake Charles, or Baton Rouge, this investment is a difference maker for communities throughout the state. We can upgrade our power grid, rebuild airports, repave roads, and improve the Morganza system to protect more families from flooding thanks to this investment.U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA)