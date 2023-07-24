RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, July 24, 2023, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced he has secured $71,440,000.00 for Louisiana in the annual appropriations bills for fiscal year 2024. According to officials, the City of Ruston received approximately $4,800,000 for utility construction upgrades.

The bills will likely be part of a year-end funding package and will receive a Senate vote soon.