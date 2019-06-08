Senate unanimously approves higher penalties for college hazing

BATON ROUGE, La. (The News-Star) — (6/8/19) According to our partners at The News-Star, the Senate voted 37-0 to tighten hazing laws since incidents keep occurring on college campuses even though lawmakers took several steps to crack down on the problems last year.

Sponsored by Rep. Nancy Landry, R-Lafayette, the bill approved by the Senate would penalize universities and student organizations that fail to immediately report hazing incidents to law enforcement, and it would allow campus police to investigate off-campus hazing incidents.

The Legislature elevated hazing from a misdemeanor to a felony last year after LSU freshman Maxwell Gruver died of alcohol poisoning at a fraternity pledge event.

Read more at The News-Star.

