Senate Bill 209 streamlines entry-level civil service applications

TWIN CITIES, LA (06/24/20) Big changes are coming to entry-level civil service applications thanks to Senate Bill 209, which streamlines the application process, a process that has been in place with no updates for decades.

The current process is a lengthy one after advertisement of initial applications and in-person tests on specific dates.

This often leads to applicants having to travel across the state to take the test. Then that can require another transfer between municipalities, with more approvals through various civil service boards.

“Having to go through these multiple boards for approval of test scores can take 3, 4 months. So that just, you know, lengthens the hiring process to get somebody” Chief Jeff Terrell, Chief of Police of the City of West Monroe Police Department said.

The new bill modernizes the process and cuts down on multiple 30 day waiting periods, which encourages more applications through civil services.

“That’s been shortened to 10 days. So now, over a 10 day period all you have to do is advertise on your website, which we would advertise on the city’s website, on the police departments website, and then the state examiner will advertise on their website.” Terrell said.

“It takes me approximately 6 months to get a fire fighter through the academy. And if I don’t have an eligibility list, I mean, that could easily take me up to one year to complete that whole process.” Chief Terry Williams, Fire Chief of the City of Monroe Fire Department said.

This bill will go into effect August 1st. The State Examiner will also allow online testing by the 2022 fiscal year, but details need to be ironed out before this portion goes into effect.