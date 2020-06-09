Sen. John Kennedy announces $9.8 million FEMA grant for LA Tech

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) announced a $9.8 million FEMA grant to support tornado-related repairs.

The grant, total of $9,847,869, will be used for repairs to J.C. Love Field at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston.

“Severe tornadoes ripped through several facilities on Louisiana Tech’s campus last year, and this FEMA grant will help make necessary repairs on behalf of students,” said Kennedy.

On June 3, 2019, President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration as a result of severe

tornado damage in northern Louisiana. This funding is provided under the authority of the Robert T.

Stafford Act.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: