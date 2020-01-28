Sen. Cassidy introduces new bills to support mental health of veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. has introduced two new bills to improve mental health care for our veterans.

According to Sen. Cassidy’s office, the two bills aim at reviewing veteran suicides and developing guidelines to better treat veterans with serious mental illnesses.

The Promoting Coordination for Veteran Suicide Prevention Act would require a “five-year review of veteran suicides within the first year of a veteran’s separation from the military” and would require the Department of Defense (DoD) and Veterans Administration (VA) to review veteran suicides to better identify risk factors and improve prevention techniques.

The Care for Veterans with Serious Mental Illness Act would require the DoD and VA to create guidelines for a standard of care for treating veterans with serious mental illnesses like schizophrenia, chronic Major Depressive Disorder, and other disorders that interfere in major life activities.

