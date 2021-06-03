Seeing Stars: Grambling to host “Entanglement” premier

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University says they will host a movie premier.

According to Grambling, James Flournoy is bringing his film Entanglement to the Quad. The university is planning to tie the movie into their Juneteenth celebrations.

The movie will be screened on Saturday, June 19th at 8:30 p.m.

The school says the film stars Omar Gooding, Angie Stone, Cisco Reyes, Jasmine Burke, and Travis Crue–who is best known for his role as “Bobby” on Tyler Perry’s hit show Oval.

Organizers say the event is free and everyone is welcome to attened.

If you would like to watch the trailer, you can click this link: Video Catalog – UHE