Second suspect in 2019 Armed Robbery, Attempted Murder case arrested

WEST MONROE, La. — The second suspect in an armed robbery case dating back to November of 2019 has been arrested and charged.

According to court documents, the West Monroe Police Department responded to the 200 block of Riverbend Drive on November 8, 2019, in reference to calls of an armed robbery.

The victim told officers that two men forced him out of his vehicle at gunpoint and then robbed. The victim also stated the two men tried to force him to take them inside of his home, but he refused and began running. The two men began shooting at the victim before jumping into a vehicle and fleeing the area.

Michael Goins (Courtesy: OCC)

Glynntavis Bland (Courtesy: OCC)

The driver of the vehicle was identified by police and arrested. During questioning the driver identified the two men as 19-year-old Glynntavis Bland and 20-year-old Michael Goins. The driver also told police that Bland and Goins held her at gunpoint and forced her to drive away from the scene. She stated that she did so because she was in fear for her life.

Bland was arrested in Richland Parish on November 18, 2019, and then transferred back to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was booked on one count of Armed Robbery and one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder. Bland recently bonded out of OCC on October 6, 2020.

Goins was arrested in Monroe on October 14, 2020, after deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit located him at an apartment in the 2000 block of Peach Street. During Goins arrest, deputies found marijuana, suspected ecstasy, and a black digital scale in his pocket. Goins was then taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges: