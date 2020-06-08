Second faculty member at ULM under investigation for alleged racial comments on social media

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana Monroe is now investigating another faculty member accused of making racist statements online.

According to the News-Star, ULM administrators are aware of and are investigating a screen capture that began to circulate on social media over the weekend.

In the image, a comment on an article states “Thank God for our President. He takes no salary for his loyal commitment. Not like the m—-y before him.”

The commenter in question, Mary Holmes, is an assistant nursing professor at ULM. According to the “biographical sketch” on faculty profile, Holmes has taught at ULM since 1991 and is currently on the Admission and Academic Committee along with the Assessment and Evaluation Committee.

On Sunday evening, ULM made the following post to their Facebook page:

This all comes after screen captures of comments made by Dennis Bell, a biology instructor, were circulated online last week.

KTVE/KARD’s Isabel Albritton will have more on this developing story tonight on NBC 10 and FOX 14.

