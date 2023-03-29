All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 22, 2023, officers of the Vidalia Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Apple Street. According to officers, the narcotic investigation was initiated due to numerous complaints from residents.

During the execution of the search warrant, police confirmed that they located methamphetamine, firearms, and various drug paraphernalia. As a result of the search warrant, Louis F. Tageant, Perry M. Davis, and Carroll Bryant were placed under arrest and charged with drug and weapons charges.