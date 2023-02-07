ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Search and rescue crews are working to find a man who fell from a barge into the Mississippi River near the Natchez Port.

The Natchez Democrat reported the unidentified man, who is about 50-years-old, fell into the river around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7.

Robert Bradford, the director of the Adams County Emergency Management, told the newspaper that the situation looks like it will be a recovery effort.

Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Law enforcement, including the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Natchez police, also responded to the scene. Members of the Coast Guard have also been on scene trying to locate the man near L.E. Barry Road.