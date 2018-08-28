Search for a possibly stolen vehicle lands one in jail on drug charges

(8/28/18) A Union Parish sheriff’s deputy searching for a possibly stolen red pickup stopped such a truck and eventually arrested the driver on narcotics charges.

Sheriff Dusty Gates said the deputy after stopping the truck, ordered the occupant to the back of the vehicle. It was at this point the deputy noticed the driver, Brook M. Simpson, 28, of 213 Kyle Rd., Downsville, was sweating profusely.

Gates said the deputy handcuffed the suspect and searched him for officer safety. He then located a glass vial with a white substance inside suspected to be methamphetamine. The deputy also found a pink and silver suspected meth pipe.

Other deputies arriving on the scene searched the vehicle and found other drug paraphernalia.

Simpson was booked Friday night (Aug. 24) into the Union Parish Detention Center on charges of possession of a Schedule II drug (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $7,500.