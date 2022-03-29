CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)- On Sunday March 27th 2022, at approximately 5 p.m. the Camden Fire Department and Camden Police Department were dispatched to the Ouachita River around the area of the river walk about a person in distress.

On the scene Police and Fire observed one victim in obvious distress about 100 yards out in the river. The Camden Fire Department Launched Rescue boats along with numerous civilians in personal boats to start the search. The Office of Emergency Management of Miller County dive team with 12 divers and sonar service joined in the search. Around 4 a.m. Monday morning the search was called off until daylight.

Dana Wetherbee, Public Information Officer, for the Camden Police Department said the water levels in the river were extremely high on Sunday evening due to the storms across the Arklamiss last week. This could potentially played a role in the accidental drowning.

“At the time of the accident the river levels were around twenty-eight feet, the water was cold around fifty degrees and the river was at flood stage.”

Wetherbee says the Camden Police Department as well as the Camden Fire and Rescue Squads will continue to search the river until the missing juvenile is found.